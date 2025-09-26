Canadian musician says broadcast rules forced redaction of lyrics on dissent and policing

Changes to Canadian broadcasting rules have raised concerns among musicians and free-expression advocates, as artists report being unable to advertise their work unless certain lyrics are altered or removed.On a recent episode of Liberty Talk with Odessa Orlewicz, Canadian musician Jayme Knyx said he was told that his songs could not be promoted with original lyrics that referenced political dissent and social issues. One example came from his track Freedom’s Call, which originally included the line “The chains of power silence our voice.”Knyx said the verse, along with references to police brutality, was redacted. In order to qualify for advertising and airplay, broadcasters required a rewritten version that replaced the lyrics with phrases such as “We stand together, united in choice.”.Documents shown on the program displayed blacked-out lyrics, which the broadcast characterized as sections deemed unacceptable for promotion. A legal expert interviewed on the program explained that the restrictions were linked to amendments made in September 2024 to Clause 9 of the Canadian Broadcast Standards Council guidelines.These revisions give regulators broader authority to classify content as inflammatory or disruptive to public order. The expert said these changes are binding on broadcasters under the Broadcasting Act and that the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) is obligated to follow directives issued by the federal cabinet..Commentators noted that the Canadian developments are not without precedent internationally, citing the BBC’s 2007 decision to censor the Pogues’ song Fairytale of New York by removing controversial language. They argued that similar regulatory moves in other countries have adjusted cultural expression to avoid offense or political backlash.The issue has sparked debate in Canada over how broadcasting regulations interact with artistic freedom. While supporters argue the measures are intended to preserve public order, critics caution that such restrictions risk limiting the scope of artistic expression and narrowing the range of voices that can be heard in music and media..Due to a high level of spam content being posted, all comments undergo manual approval by a staff member during regular business hours (Monday - Friday). Your patience is appreciated.