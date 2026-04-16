Canadian Real Estate Association downgrades housing expectations

CALGARY — Home sales across Canada were virtually the same in March as in February, falling by 0.1% month over month, according to a new report from the Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA).

“Sales activity remained at lower levels in March, as rising global economic uncertainty, along with a mid-month jump in fixed mortgage rates tied to incoming higher inflation, piled on to an already shaky economic start to the year,” said Shaun Cathcart, CREA’s senior economist.

“2026 is still expected to see a modest amount of upward momentum in sales and a stabilization in prices as some pent-up first-time buyer demand enters the market, but the forecast for the year has had to be revised downward.”

“The timing of higher mortgage rates, along with the perception they may be temporary, could keep would-be buyers away at the most active time of year, April, May, and June, as they wait for rates to come back down.”

The number of new listings in most markets showed a slight 0.2% decline month-over-month in March, which Carthcart said could be a factor in the lower sales.