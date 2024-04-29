Canadian social justice activist denied bail for assault, obstruction charges

Canadian social justice activist Deana Sherif will be facing accountability for aggressive actions after years of bothering conservatives. Sherif had been denied bail at a Sunday court appearance after being charged with offences such as assaulting a police officer, obstructing a peace officer, and assault with a weapon..The judge had imposed a publication ban to cover the reasons for the decision. The next court date is on May 1. Sherif had been brought before a virtual court for bail proceedings. About 120 people attended the court hearing. No one was allowed to record it. .Sherif acts as a perpetual protestor, who attends demonstrations for various causes across Ontario. She has a history of violent and harassing behaviour, with limited police intervention to protect people. It is alleged she assaulted a police officer with the intent to prevent an arrest at an Ottawa protest on April 15 among other serious charges. Canadian duty counsel Paul Lewandowski handled her case. Lewandowski had not spoken with her before appearing for the bail hearing. While the ruling had been pushed off, the court appearance ended because of the abrupt display of porn from an unknown participant. Sherif attempted to disrupt an anti-gender ideology protest in Ottawa in June. READ MORE: Muslim protesters oppose Ottawa school board's radical gender ideology on kids“This time outnumbered 250:1,” said Canadian parental rights activist Shannon Boschy. “The difference is people protesting ideology in classrooms don’t mob critics or attack them violently and pull their hair.”