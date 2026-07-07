Canadian student satellite launches aboard SpaceX mission

A miniature satellite designed and built by students at the University of Victoria was successfully launched into orbit early Tuesday aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, marking another milestone for Canada’s next generation of space researchers.MARMOTSat launched at 12:10 a.m. PT as part of SpaceX’s Transporter-17 rideshare mission before being deployed into a specialized orbit designed for consistent observations of Earth.The CubeSat is one of nine student-led satellite projects supported through the Canadian Space Agency’s CubeSats Initiative in Canada for STEM (CUBICS), a program that gives post-secondary students hands-on experience in space science and engineering.According to the Canadian Space Agency, the initiative helps prepare “the next generation of Canadian space professionals” by allowing students to design, build and operate satellites destined for orbit..In a statement to the Western Standard, the agency said the mission demonstrates how Canada is developing future space talent while advancing innovative research.“MARMOTSat’s significance goes beyond the scientific data it will collect for ionospheric research,” the agency said. “The mission demonstrates the ability of Canadian students, researchers, and academic institutions to design and operate sophisticated space technologies.”The agency said the project gives students experience through “all phases of a space mission, from design and testing to launch and operations,” helping strengthen Canada’s skilled workforce and the long-term competitiveness of the country’s space sector.The Canadian Space Agency also said its partnerships with launch providers allow Canadian researchers and students to access space “in a cost-effective way,” enabling them to focus on developing new technologies and scientific investigations.“Ultimately, we hope MARMOTSat will generate valuable scientific and technical results while inspiring more young Canadians to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics,” the agency said.MARMOTSat was developed by students at the University of Victoria with support from the federal space agency.The launch took place from California aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying dozens of small satellites from organizations around the world as part of the company’s Transporter-17 mission.