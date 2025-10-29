Carney and Trump share tense dinner in South Korea amid trade rift

Prime Minister Mark Carney and U.S. President Donald Trump exchanged smiles and pointed toward one another as they sat down to dinner in South Korea on Tuesday, marking their first in-person interaction since Trump abruptly ended trade talks last week.The two were among a small group of world leaders invited to a dinner hosted by South Korean President Lee Jae-Myung. Signs on the table stated the event was in honour of Trump “and state leaders.”World leaders are gathering in Gyeongju, South Korea, for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum summit this week..As Carney arrived, reporters asked whether he had a message for Trump. “I have a message for this president,” he replied, pointing toward Lee.Trump had repeatedly said he did not plan to meet with Carney during the summit. “For those that are asking, we didn’t come to South Korea to see Canada!” Trump posted to Truth Social on Tuesday evening, adding that his trip was focused on meetings with South Korean and Japanese officials.Carney and Trump have both been in Asia for several days, attending the Association of Southeast Asian Nations Summit in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, earlier in the week. The two had not seen or spoken to each other since tensions over trade flared last week..Trump halted trade talks with Canada, citing frustration over an Ontario government television ad campaign running in U.S. markets that criticizes tariffs. The $75-million campaign includes a clip of former president Ronald Reagan speaking about trade barriers, which Trump claimed were altered.Negotiators from both countries had been close to reaching an agreement on tariffs affecting steel, aluminum, and energy products. Following Trump’s announcement, Canadian officials scrambled to contain the fallout. Carney called Ontario Premier Doug Ford from his plane to Asia on Friday, and Ford said the ads would be pulled after the weekend.Trump, however, was not satisfied. On Saturday, he threatened to impose an additional 10% tariff on Canadian goods, complaining that the ads were still airing during the World Series. .He provided no details about what the new tariffs would cover and told reporters during his Asia trip that he had not decided when they might take effect.Trump also said he held the federal government responsible for the ad campaign because Carney had been aware of it and had seen it. Ford has confirmed that, while the Prime Minister’s Office has declined to comment.In Malaysia on Monday, Carney said trade negotiations had been “very detailed, very specific, very constructive” and that “everything changed” once the ad began running. He said Canada remains ready to resume talks whenever the U.S. is prepared but added that the episode underscores the importance of expanding trade ties beyond North America..“We’re not resting because the return on building at home is far greater than the hit from trade turbulence with the United States,” Carney said. “The opportunities internationally are considerable.”Following bilateral meetings with leaders from Malaysia, the Philippines, Laos, and Vietnam, Carney’s delegation traveled to Singapore for meetings with business and financial leaders. He promoted Canada as a stable trade partner seeking to double exports to non-U.S. markets and attract half a trillion dollars in new investment for energy and infrastructure projects.Malaysia’s state-owned energy company Petronas holds a major stake in LNG Canada, which recently shipped its first liquefied natural gas cargo from Kitimat, British Columbia, to Asia. The project’s second phase is under review by Ottawa’s new major projects office for fast-tracking..Energy demand is a major theme of Carney’s meetings. Ian McKay, Canada’s special envoy to the Indo-Pacific and ambassador to Japan, said Southeast Asian nations are seeking reliable energy partners. “The world is going to be craving more energy with the explosive use of AI and data centers,” McKay said. “Canada’s ability to export significant volumes of clean LNG from the West Coast is top of mind.”Carney was warmly received Wednesday morning at a breakfast with Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, who said he was “delighted” to renew their friendship. .Carney praised Singapore’s leadership in sustainable finance and rules-based trade, saying both countries can collaborate on clean technology, logistics, and food and energy security.Carney’s schedule for Thursday includes meetings with leaders from South Korea, Australia, and New Zealand. He is also expected to visit the shipyards of Hanwha Ocean, one of two firms bidding to build Canada’s next submarine fleet.The APEC summit begins Friday. Carney is scheduled to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping, marking the first formal meeting between a Canadian prime minister and Xi since 2017.