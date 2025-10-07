Carney and Trump spar over trade but signal compromise

Prime Minister Mark Carney met with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington on Tuesday for talks that placed long-standing trade disputes at the center of the Canada–U.S. agenda.While both leaders acknowledged the depth of their countries’ economic ties, disagreements over tariffs, automobiles, and steel highlighted the challenges ahead.Trump repeatedly defended his use of tariffs on Canadian goods, particularly steel and agriculture, framing them as a matter of fairness. .We want to make our own steel,” he said, while noting that U.S. imports from Canada continue but remain subject to duties. He argued that past administrations allowed jobs to move abroad and said tariffs are a way to rebalance trade.“We were the king of being screwed by tariffs,” he said, pointing to Europe, China, and Canada as examples of countries that had taken advantage of the U.S.The president also singled out the automotive sector, accusing earlier trade deals of hollowing out Detroit and sending production north and south of the border..“We want to make our cars here at the same time we want Canada to do well making cars,” Trump said, suggesting formulas were being explored to balance those competing interests.Carney, who campaigned on an “elbows up” approach to international trade, pressed for reductions in U.S. tariffs on Canadian sectors, particularly agriculture and autos.He reminded Washington that Canada is both America’s second-largest trading partner and its largest foreign investor, with more than $500 billion poured into the U.S. economy over the past five years..“There are areas where we compete, and it is in those areas we must come to an agreement,” he said. “But there are more areas where we are stronger together.”His office has framed the “elbows up” stance as recognition that Canada must be assertive in defending its interests in an era of tougher U.S. trade policy.The disputes come as the U.S.–Mexico–Canada Agreement faces possible renegotiation, with Washington signaling a desire for new minimum tariff levels and tighter rules on auto manufacturing..Trump cited Canadian tariffs on U.S. agricultural exports, in some cases above 400%, as a sticking point, while Canada is seeking assurances that its access to the American auto market will not be restricted.With more than 75% of Canadian exports heading to the United States, officials in Ottawa warn that rising American protectionism could disrupt deeply integrated supply chains.Despite sharp exchanges, both leaders suggested a deal remains possible. Trump said compromises had already been made on steel and predicted that Canada would be “very happy” with the eventual outcome. Carney echoed that sentiment, saying his government is working toward a “right deal” that balances competition with cooperation. As talks continue, both governments face pressure from domestic industries and voters who expect economic gains without sacrificing national interests.