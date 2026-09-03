Carney announces $4.7-billion deal to build 313 VIA Rail cars in Canada

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney announced a $4.7-billion agreement Thursday for Alstom Canada to build and maintain 313 passenger rail cars for VIA Rail, bringing production of the passenger cars back to Canada for the first time in four decades.The new cars will be manufactured and assembled in Thunder Bay, Ontario, and La Pocatière, Quebec, while design and engineering work will take place in Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville, Quebec.“In the face of strong headwinds, a confident Canada is choosing to build,” Carney said.“For the first time in four decades, VIA’s passenger cars will be built in Canada. Cars once made in the United States, now made here at home.”The government described the agreement as the largest investment in VIA Rail’s history and the largest federal investment in Canadian intercity passenger rail in a generation.Ottawa said the project will support nearly 700 jobs in Ontario and Quebec and generate more than $1.6 billion in economic benefits..Alstom is expected to draw from its network of more than 900 Canadian suppliers and maximize its use of Canadian steel for structural assemblies, supports and fabricated metal components.“This means new contracts for Canadian suppliers, good jobs for Canadian workers, and paycheques that stay in Canadian cities and towns,” Carney said. “That’s how we build Canada strong.”The cars will replace VIA Rail’s aging long-distance, regional and remote fleet, which includes equipment that has been operating for more than 70 years.Transport Minister Steven MacKinnon said the investment would improve passenger service while strengthening Canada’s rail manufacturing industry.“Canadians deserve a passenger rail system that is modern, reliable and built to serve them for generations to come,” MacKinnon said.“By assembling these rail cars in Thunder Bay and La Pocatière, supported by Canadian design and engineering expertise in Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville, we are investing in Canadian workers, Canadian innovation, and a stronger, more resilient economy.”VIA Rail interim president and chief executive Mathieu Paquette said the new cars will retain features associated with the Crown corporation’s long-distance service, including dome cars, full-service dining and social areas.The cars will also include modern amenities, improved accessibility and more reliable equipment.“They will help us preserve essential services to remote communities and elevate the unique onboard experience that allows passengers to discover Canada in a way that only train travel can offer,” Paquette said.Ottawa recently committed another $1.95 billion to purchase 45 passenger locomotives and establish an assembly and maintenance facility in Montreal.Together, the two announcements bring federal spending on VIA Rail’s long-distance, regional and remote fleet renewal to more than $6.6 billion.