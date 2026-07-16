Canadian

Carney announces nearly $2B deal for 190 more armoured vehicles

Carney speaking to reporters
Carney speaking to reportersCPAC
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Armed Force
Mark Carney
David Mcguinty
Armoured Fighting Vehicles
National Defence
Canpoli
national defence budget
Mark Carney prime minister
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Western Standard
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