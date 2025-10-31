WATCH: Carney apologizes to Trump for Reagan tariff ad

U.S. President Donald Trump says Prime Minister Mark Carney apologized for an Ontario government television advertisement that criticized U.S. tariffs and derailed Canada-U.S. trade talks earlier this month.Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One on Friday after attending Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meetings in Malaysia and South Korea, Trump said Carney expressed regret for the commercial during a meeting in Asia.“I have a very good relationship. I like him a lot,” Trump said. “He apologized for what they did with the commercial, because it was a false commercial. … He did apologize, and I appreciate it. We had a great dinner with other countries, and I think we have a very good relationship. Personally, I think that what they did was wrong, but he apologized.”.Trump confirmed that negotiations with Canada remain suspended, saying “no” when asked if talks would resume.The Prime Minister’s Office has not commented on Trump’s claim. Carney told Global News earlier in the week that he had a “very good” conversation with Trump during a dinner hosted by South Korean President Lee Jae Myung, attended by several world leaders. He did not elaborate on what was discussed..“A very good conversation. Always pleasant,” Carney said, describing the interaction where the two were seen exchanging words and gestures across the table.Trump halted trade negotiations with Canada last week after Ontario aired a television ad criticizing U.S. tariffs.The ad featured clips from a 1987 speech by then U.S. president Ronald Reagan warning against protectionist trade measures. Trump objected to the ad’s use of Reagan’s words, claiming it misrepresented the former president’s position on tariffs..Ontario Premier Doug Ford initially defended the ad but ultimately ordered it pulled after discussions with Carney.The ad continued to air for two additional days, including during the first two games of the World Series.Following the delay, Trump announced an additional 10 per cent tariff on Canadian goods, though no formal order has yet been signed.Carney has maintained that Canada remains prepared to return to the negotiating table but has not stated whether he supported or opposed the ad or its timing.