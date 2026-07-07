Carney appoints Conservative MP Richard Martel to Senate

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney appointed Quebec Conservative MP Richard Martel to the Senate on Tuesday as part of broader changes to the federal appointment process that will allow former partisan politicians to serve in the upper chamber.Martel, who has represented the riding of Chicoutimi–Le Fjord since 2018, resigned his seat in the House of Commons effective immediately and will sit as an independent senator representing Quebec.His departure makes him the fifth MP to leave the Conservative caucus since the 2025 federal election.Carney also appointed Dr. Rodney Ouellette of New Brunswick, his principal secretary Thomas Pitfield of Quebec and Geeta Tucker of Manitoba to the Senate.Alongside the appointments, Carney announced changes to the Senate selection process, saying the government will remove the non-partisanship requirement for future appointments while placing greater emphasis on recruiting candidates with expertise in strategic industries, regulatory frameworks and emerging social and economic issues.“The world is changing rapidly,” the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.“That requires strong, effective, and focused representatives who can ensure Canada’s institutions are equipped to respond to the challenges of the country they serve.”.The government said removing the non-partisanship criterion recognizes “the valuable contributions made by Canadians who have chosen to serve in elected office or in other partisan roles,” adding their parliamentary experience will contribute to “a stronger, more effective Senate.”Carney said the appointments are intended to ensure the upper chamber has “the talent, expertise, and perspectives required to meet the challenges of a new era.”“Since Confederation, the Senate has been an independent pillar of our Parliament – a vital means through which Canadians from all regions of the country scrutinise, debate, and pass legislation with the goal of bettering our nation,” he said.The Prime Minister’s Office said the four appointees bring experience in technology, artificial intelligence, business, finance, health care and parliamentary affairs that will help the Senate “advance ambitious new legislation with scrutiny and rigour.”Before entering federal politics, Martel spent decades as a coach in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, including with the Chicoutimi Saguenéens.The government said a new Independent Advisory Board for Senate Appointments will be established in the coming days as Ottawa prepares to fill additional vacancies. Once Tuesday’s appointments are confirmed, six Senate seats will remain vacant, with five more expected to open before the end of the year.