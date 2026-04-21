Carney appoints Erin O’Toole and others to new committee on Canada-U.S. ties

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney announced on Tuesday morning the creation of a new team of advisors on committee regarding Canada’s trade relationship with the United States. The Advisory Committee on Canada-U.S. Economic Relations brings together business, labour and political figures to provide strategic advice as Ottawa prepares for the review of CUSMA on Canada Day. The committee will be chaired by Minister Dominic LeBlanc and includes Conservative figures such as Lisa Raitt, Erin O’Toole and even former leadership candidate and Quebec premier Jean Charest. Chris d’Entremont, a former Conservative MP who later joined the Liberals, welcomed O’Toole’s inclusion.“I do miss my old colleague Erin O’Toole, he’d be an awesome addition if he was appoint to it,” d’Entremont said.The committee is also set to include executives and industry leaders such as Flavio Volpe, Candace Laing and Darryl White, as well as labour representatives including Lana Payne and Magali Picard.The group will hold its first meeting on April 27.In a statement, the Prime Minister’s Office said roughly 85% of Canada’s trade with the United States remains tariff-free, describing it as among the lowest average tariff rates globally.“Canada is approaching its economic relationship with the United States with focus, discipline, and unity,” Carney said. “This new Advisory Committee ensures that government is drawing on the best advice and the broadest perspectives to advance Canada’s economic interests.”Canada’s trade with the United States supports millions between 1.9 to 2.4 million Canadian jobs according to the Canadian Chamber of Commerce. The advisory body replaces the previous Trudeau-era Council on Canada-U.S. Relations, and marks the first team assembled by the Carney’s government.