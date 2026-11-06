Canadian

Carney budget commits another $70M to menstrual products

Carney speaks at pride event with Minister of women and gender equity Rechie Valdez
Carney speaks at pride event with Minister of women and gender equity Rechie ValdezWalid Tamtam
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Menstrual Products
Menstrual Cycle
Menstrual Equity
Canpoli
Rechie Valdez
Budget 2026