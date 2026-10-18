WATCH: Carney calls 'violent' Wainwright fire one of Canada's worst peacetime military tragedies

OTTAWA — Four Canadian soldiers have died and dozens more are seriously injured after a massive fire swept through CFB Wainwright in Alberta on Saturday, Prime Minister Mark Carney confirmed Sunday afternoon.Speaking in Ottawa, Carney described the fire as one of the worst peacetime tragedies involving the Canadian Armed Forces on Canadian soil.“Yesterday afternoon, a violent, fast-moving fire swept through Canadian Armed Forces Base in Wainwright, Alberta,” Carney said.“I regret that I can confirm at this time that four service members have lost their lives and their next of kin have been notified. Dozens more are seriously wounded.”The prime minister said military personnel from bases across Canada were among those affected, including reservists and soldiers from the Princess Patricia's Canadian Light Infantry.Those caught in the fire had been conducting military training when the disaster struck..Carney ordered flags at all federal buildings lowered to half-mast in honour of the four service members who died.“The nation is in mourning for those brave members of our armed forces whom we have lost,” he said.Military and civilian firefighters battled the blaze throughout Saturday night, while air ambulances from Edmonton and Saskatoon were dispatched to assist with the response.Hospitals and medical personnel in Wainwright, Edmonton and Red Deer are treating the injured.Carney thanked local residents who have donated blood, provided food and accommodation to emergency crews, and supported families affected by the tragedy.“The people of Wainwright are taking care of their own,” he said.The cause of the fire has not yet been established publicly.Defence Minister David McGuinty told reporters Saturday evening that the RCMP was involved in investigating the incident. Asked whether weapons or munitions had exploded at the base, he declined to confirm the suggestion.“This is a very, very active and delicate situation,” McGuinty said at the time.Carney said he has requested a formal briefing Sunday afternoon from senior military and government officials in Wainwright, including McGuinty, the minister responsible for emergency preparedness and senior Canadian Army leadership.Alberta provincial ministers and officials are also expected to participate.The prime minister said he and Alberta Premier Danielle Smith have remained in regular contact since Saturday evening, with federal, provincial and municipal authorities coordinating emergency resources.Smith had described the incident Saturday as a “significant and tragic fire” affecting military personnel.Carney pledged continued support for the families of those killed and the soldiers recovering from their injuries.“Those we lost, those who were injured, were trained to defend Canada, to serve Canada, and now Canada serves them,” he said.“We will care for the injured through every step of their recovery. And we will stand by the women and men of our armed forces as they bear the weight of this loss.”.Smith issued a statement on X Sunday morning."Alberta is mourning alongside the Canadian Armed Forces and the families, friends and colleagues of those affected by the tragic incident at Canadian Forces Base Wainwright yesterday. The loss of life and injuries are heartbreaking. On behalf of the Government of Alberta, I extend my deepest condolences to the families who have lost loved ones and wish those who have been injured a full recovery, " Smith said."Our thoughts are also with the military personnel, families and colleagues facing uncertainty and grief during this incredibly difficult time. We are deeply grateful to the first responders, paramedics, physicians, nurses and hospital teams across Alberta who have mobilized to provide care to those injured. Albertans should all be incredibly proud of their frontline health care workers and our acute care system that has managed this mass casualty event." "As a mark of respect for those who have lost their lives and in solidarity with the military community and their families, flags at provincial government buildings across Alberta will be lowered to half-mast. In the days ahead, our thoughts will remain with everyone affected by this tragedy. Alberta stands with the Canadian Armed Forces, the people of Wainwright and all those grieving during this difficult time."