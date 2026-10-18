Canadian

WATCH: Carney calls 'violent' Wainwright fire one of Canada's worst peacetime military tragedies

Carney address media on CFB Wainwright fire
Carney address media on CFB Wainwright fireCPAC
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Fire
Wainwright
Mark Carney
Canpoli
Tragedy
Carney
CFB Wainwright
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