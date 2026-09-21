Canadian

Carney claims industrial carbon tax has ‘zero’ impact on grocery prices

Prime Minister Mark Carney speaking to reporters in Ottawa
Prime Minister Mark Carney speaking to reporters in OttawaWalid Tamtam
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Carbon Tax
Pierre Poilievre
Affordability
Mark Carney
Canpoli
grocery prices
Industrial carbon tax
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Western Standard
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