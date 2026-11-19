OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney has announced $5 million in federal funding to support the development of Senegal's EV industry as Canadian automakers grapple with US tariffs and ongoing uncertainty over the future of domestic vehicle manufacturing.The commitment (announced Monday at the Francophonie summit in Cambodia) is $5 million over three years, delivered through the UNDP, to support EV infrastructure in the West African country.According to the PMO, the funding will be used to expand the number of charging stations in Senegal, develop the regulatory framework for electric vehicles, and train technicians in battery maintenance and repair.Ottawa will also support a national charging strategy and encourage private investment in Senegal's nascent EV industry.The government says the initiative will use Canadian tech and know-how, create skilled jobs and put Senegal at the forefront of electric transport in the region.The announcement comes as Canada's auto industry faces increasing pressure from US tariffs, with manufacturers warning that domestic production could become very difficult without access to the US market..In an interview with the Western Standard on Tuesday, Canadian Vehicle Manufacturers' Association president Brian Kingston said US tariffs have already cost Canadian automakers over $7 billion..The auto industry is under enormous pressure because of the US tariffs at the moment, Kingston said."Until we get those macroeconomic factors right, it'll continue to be a very difficult environment in which to build cars in Canada."Ontario's auto industry has also been uncertain over Stellantis and the future of its idled Brampton assembly plant.The Senegal commitment is part of a wider $24 million package Carney announced for projects across Francophone Africa.The package includes $10 million over 5 years for child protection in Benin, $7 million over 6 years for women's organizations in Côte d'Ivoire and $2 million over 2 years for Ebola preparedness in a number of African countries.The government has not indicated how much of the Senegal funding will go directly to Canadian companies or whether any Canadian companies have in fact been selected to take part.