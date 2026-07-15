Carney condemns violence after anti-Houston protesters smash windshield

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney condemned violence and intimidation Wednesday after protesters surrounded Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston’s vehicle and smashed its windshield while he was inside.The confrontation occurred as Houston was leaving a speaking engagement hosted by the Annapolis Valley Chamber of Commerce at Acadia University in Wolfville..Houston’s office said an “extreme faction” within the protest became violent as the premier and his staff attempted to leave.The premier’s vehicle and vehicles carrying staff members were surrounded, preventing them from leaving the university, according to his office.Protesters allegedly pushed law enforcement officers, climbed onto Houston’s vehicle and smashed the windshield while he remained inside.“I condemn the violence following Premier Houston’s speaking event in the Annapolis Valley,” Carney said in a statement..“In Canada, we have the right to protest peacefully. There is no excuse to resort to violence and intimidation.”Carney thanked the RCMP and other law enforcement officers who responded to the confrontation.Houston’s office described the incident as a “very volatile situation” and accused those responsible of endangering lives.“When bad actors resort to damaging property and putting lives at risk, they do nothing to advance constructive dialogue,” the premier’s office said.Video from the scene showed a crowd surrounding a dark SUV as police attempted to clear a path. At least one person could be seen on top of the vehicle before its windshield was damaged.The RCMP had not released details on possible arrests or charges by Wednesday evening.Protestors had gathered to protest several decisions made by Houston’s Progressive Conservative government, including provincial budget cuts affecting arts, education and other public services. Houston has faced months of protests following the release of a provincial budget containing approximately $130 million in spending reductions.