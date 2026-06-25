Canadian

Carney defends gun-control approach after Montreal shooting

Mark Carney speaking to reporters at press gallery building
Mark Carney speaking to reporters at press gallery buildingWalid Tamtam
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Guns
Shooting
Public Safety
Mark Carney
Gun Control
Guns Buyback
Canpoli
Carney
Public Security Minister
montreal shooting
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Western Standard
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