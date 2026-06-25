Carney defends gun-control approach after Montreal shooting

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney is defending his government’s gun-control approach in the wake of Monday’s deadly Montreal shooting, saying the response to violent crime must be “multi-faceted” and include both firearms measures and tougher action against repeat offenders, gangs and violence against women.Asked Thursday by the Western Standard about renewed calls from Montreal Mayor Soraya Martinez Ferrada for stricter gun control following the shooting that killed Montreal police Const. Mohamed Lamine Benredouane, Carney said the federal response cannot be limited to a single measure..“We’re addressing violent crime,” Carney told reporters.“The most heinous violent crimes are crimes motivated by hate, crimes motivated by misogyny … potentially including acts of terrorism. We need a multi-faceted approach here.”Carney said gun control remains part of that approach, but stressed Ottawa must act within its constitutional authority as some of the federal government’s firearms measures remain before the courts.“Part of it is gun control and ensuring that we — and in respect to gun control, one of our responsibilities of course is to act within our constitutional responsibilities,” he said.“As you would know, there are Supreme Court challenges and Supreme Court review that is in train, possible decision next year in terms of some aspects of our firearm measures. So we have to act consistent, obviously, within the law.".The prime minister also pointed to recent legislation targeting repeat violent offenders, gang-related crime, firearms offences and violence against women, arguing that Ottawa has already moved to tighten criminal laws in those areas.“We strongly believe that, and we’ve shown, we’ve followed through on that belief with legislation, the tightening of a series of legislation, particularly with respect to repeat offenders, acts with firearms, acts with gangs, violence against women,” Carney said.He added that governments also need to address offences that can serve as warning signs for more serious violence.“Crimes in and of themselves, which need to be punished and addressed appropriately. Also, as evidence has shown over time, crimes that can — it’s a terrible euphemism — but can be precursors to more violent acts.”Carney’s comments came three days after a shooting in Montreal’s Côte-des-Neiges district left Benredouane dead and another officer injured. Authorities have identified the suspected gunman as 25-year-old Seth Hatfield of Lethbridge, who was killed by police after the attack.The shooting has renewed debate over firearms policy in Quebec, with Montreal officials again pressing Ottawa to go further on handgun restrictions and urban gun violence.Martinez Ferrada said earlier this week there is “no room” for people to use guns in a city like Montreal and called for stronger controls over access to firearms in urban centers.