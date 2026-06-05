Carney defends gun grab program on National Day Against Gun Violence

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney used the National Day Against Gun Violence on Friday to defend the federal government's firearms policies, including its ongoing gun grab program for prohibited firearms, while critics argued the initiative remains costly and ineffective.In a statement, Carney said the government has taken significant action to combat gun crime.“The Government of Canada has acted swiftly and decisively to combat gun crime,” Carney said.“We have removed prohibited assault-style firearms from communities across Canada through the Assault Style Firearms Compensation Program, and we have strengthened the Criminal Code of Canada and firearms regulations to ensure violent criminals and repeat offenders are kept off our streets.”The federal Assault-Style Firearms Compensation Program opened to individual firearm owners on Jan. 17, 2026. The program stems from the federal prohibition of more than 1,500 firearm models announced in May 2020..Carney also highlighted recent investments in border security and law enforcement.“Last year alone, the CBSA seized more than 830 firearms,” he said.“These additional frontline personnel will strengthen our ability to intercept illegal firearms, disrupt organised crime networks, and prevent dangerous weapons from reaching our communities.”The government's renewed defence of the gun grab program drew criticism from the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.“Ottawa is no friend to licensed firearm owners in this country,” said Gage Haubrich, the federation's Prairie director.“The federal government is continually distracting from the real problems of illegal guns and smuggling by wasting hundreds of millions if not billions of taxpayer dollars on vilifying licensed gun owners through its gun grab and confiscation scheme.”Haubrich argued law enforcement experts have repeatedly questioned the program’s ability to improve public safety.“Its stated goal is to make Canadians safer, but the experts say it won't do that,” he said.“That means it's a clear waste of money and it needs to be scrapped.”According to the federation, the federal government has budgeted approximately $742 million for the program.“The $742 million that the government has budgeted for this scheme could instead be used to hire 1,000 police officers for about seven years,” Haubrich said.“Instead of going after licensed firearm owners, the government needs to focus on the real problem of illegal gun crime.”