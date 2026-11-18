OTTAWA — PM Mark Carney says Canada will continue to go after trade and investment opportunities in countries that don't share Canadian values. He argues that the most effective way to do this is through direct engagement rather than through public criticism of foreign governments on human rights issues.In Shenzhen, China, on Wednesday, Carney told reporters that he raised human rights, foreign interference, and transnational crime with President Xi Jinping."Issues of human rights, foreign interference, transnational crime, and the narcotics trade, we raised with our counterparts, including as part of my discussions with President Xi," he said. The PM has defended his approach to dealing with countries whose governments have faced criticism over human rights abuses."My experience has been that the best way to deal with these issues is to have open and straightforward conversations rather than a running dialogue on them," he said.Carney said Canada has made progress on a number of consular and human rights issues through discussions with foreign governments (he didn't specify the cases)..He also conceded that the existence of commercial opportunities doesn't necessarily mean Canada will pursue every possible investment or trade relationship."There are markets with huge opportunities; we just don't see it the same way," Carney said."So what that means is there's a whole series of commercial activities that we simply wouldn't do. And in some cases, absolutely none. Russia. None."The comments come as Carney actively seeks to broaden Canada's economic ties beyond the US, with China as a key part of that strategy, while managing ongoing trade disputes with the Trump administration.Carney has also floated the idea of welcoming Chinese investment into the Canadian auto industry on the condition that the manufacturers use Canadian workers, Canadian parts, and Canadian critical minerals.His government is looking at opportunities with Chinese automakers as the domestic industry grapples with uncertainty over US tariffs and the future of vehicle production in North America..Carney says trade talks will continue after meeting with Trump in China.The PM said Canada's approach to international trade is partly based on the values it shares with its partners.He pointed to closer relationships with like-minded countries as a way to enhance Canada's standing in the world."Engagement can be of help. We will of course continue to engage," he said.Carney also backed his government's efforts to develop closer ties with the Gulf states (some of which have drawn international criticism over their human rights records).He said those countries could be important in resolving the Middle East and Ukraine conflicts."Some of the Gulf states are very influential in reality and potentially in resolving some of the world's worst conflicts," Carney said."And we were quite frankly not in dialogue with those states. We are in dialogue with them now.".The PM said Canada has developed commercial relationships with those governments while also limiting the types of activities it is prepared to pursue.He maintained that Canada could play a role in resolving the conflicts in Gaza, Iran and Ukraine through diplomatic engagement."That's different from us issuing statements about them," Carney said."But in the end, what Canadians want to see is progress in these situations of extreme human suffering."Carney is currently at the APEC summit in China, where Canada is in the process of building up its trade relationships and attempting to attract more foreign investment.The PM said his government would continue to strike a balance between economic opportunities and its foreign policy priorities (human rights, international security, etc.).