Carney dodges questions on looming Trump tariffs, says he has plan for ‘all eventualities’

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney says he expects to speak with U.S. President Donald Trump before new tariffs hit Canadian goods Wednesday, but repeatedly declined to say what Canada is seeking or how Ottawa will respond if negotiations fail.Carney was questioned Monday as the clock ran down on Trump’s plan to impose additional 50% tariffs on a range of Canadian products beginning August 19.Asked whether he expected to speak with Trump before the deadline, Carney replied: “Short answer is yes.”He did not say when the conversation would occur or what concessions Canada might be prepared to make.Instead, Carney said he expected to begin the call by discussing a nearly $70-billion hydroelectricity agreement announced Monday by Ottawa, Quebec and Newfoundland and Labrador.“I’m sure the first thing we’ll talk about is this historic investment,” Carney said.“Then we’ll have a good discussion about the opportunities together.”.Asked directly what a good trade deal with the United States would look like, Carney again offered no details.“Frankly, we’ll have opportunities over the next 48 hours to discuss in more detail as the negotiations go forward, and I think that’s the best forum,” he said.“The most important thing happening this week in Canada is today’s announcement.”Carney was later asked whether Ottawa had a plan to support businesses if the tariffs take effect and whether retaliatory tariffs were being considered.“I have a plan that will cover all eventualities,” he said, without outlining it.When pressed on whether he could stand up to Trump, Carney said the negotiations were too sensitive to discuss publicly.“We are negotiating. Negotiations are very intense and delicate,” he said.“This is not the time to talk about negotiations in public, and that is a simple answer in this context. That’s all I will say.”Carney added that Canada had options and was “negotiating from a position of strength.”The comments offered little indication of whether an agreement is close, what Ottawa considers an acceptable outcome or whether Canadian countermeasures are ready.Carney previously said “everything’s on the table” if the United States proceeded with the tariffs, but argued that announcing retaliation before the deadline would be counterproductive.Trump signed three proclamations in July imposing additional duties under Section 338 of the Tariff Act of 1930, citing Canadian treatment of American automobiles, alcoholic beverages and dairy products.The duties are scheduled to apply to affected goods entering the United States after 12:01 a.m. Eastern time Wednesday.Energy products, potash, fish and critical minerals are exempt, but the measures would apply to some goods previously protected by the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement.