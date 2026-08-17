Canadian

Carney dodges questions on looming Trump tariffs, says he has plan for ‘all eventualities’

Mark Carney speaks to reporters at press gallery
Mark Carney speaks to reporters at press galleryWalid Tamtam
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Newfoundland And Labrador
Mark Carney
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