Canadian

Carney government attends Trump summit on left-wing terrorism as NDP warns of ‘new McCarthyism’

Avi Lewis speaking at a press conference on Parliament Hill
Avi Lewis speaking at a press conference on Parliament HillWalid Tamtam
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Ndp
Mark Carney
Canpoli
Avi Lewis
McCarthyism
left wing violence
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