Carney government eyes $1.85B Ottawa-area data centre

OTTAWA — The federal government is considering building a massive data centre in the National Capital Region, with an estimated price tag of up to $1.85 billion.According to a procurement notice issued by Defence Construction Canada on October 7, the government is seeking to build a facility capable of supporting its growing operational, security and technology needs.The project is estimated to cost between $1.5 billion and $1.85 billion, with a formal call for bids anticipated in the upcoming months. The proposed facility would have a capacity of 60 megawatts, enough to qualify as a hyperscale data centre under the City of Ottawa's definition, which applies to facilities requiring at least 50 megawatts of electricity.The procurement notice describes the project as part of the government's efforts to increase its capacity for operations, security and technology modernization over the medium and long term.Defence Construction Canada, the federal Crown corporation responsible for delivering infrastructure projects for the Department of National Defence and other federal agencies, is overseeing the preliminary procurement process..The proposed contract would involve designing and constructing the facility, including its mechanical and electrical systems, office space and shipping and receiving area.Prospective contractors would be required to obtain the necessary security clearances before receiving a contract.The notice is preliminary, meaning the government has not yet committed to proceeding with construction. The project remains subject to approval, and no contract has been awarded.The precise location of the facility within the National Capital Region has not been disclosed.The proposal follows the Carney government's efforts to expand Canada's domestic computing and data-storage infrastructure, amid growing demand for artificial intelligence and concerns about the country's dependence on foreign technology providers.In September, Ottawa introduced its Responsible Data Centre Development Principles, a framework intended to limit the strain of new facilities on electricity systems and water supplies.The government acknowledged at the time that Canada relies heavily on infrastructure and services located outside the country for computing, cloud services and data storage.Defence Construction Canada's notice does not specify when construction would begin or when the facility could become operational.