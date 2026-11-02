Carney government sends trade minister to China

OTTAWA — International Trade Minister Maninder Sidhu is heading to China this week as the Carney government looks to expand Canadian exports and improve market access for Canadian farmers and businesses.Sidhu will visit Beijing and Shanghai from November 3 to 6, Global Affairs Canada announced Monday.While in Beijing, Sidhu will meet Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao to co-chair the Canada-China Joint Economic and Trade Commission, which will be held at the ministerial level for the first time.The talks will focus on outstanding trade issues between the two countries, including market access for Canadian exporters.The visit comes after Prime Minister Mark Carney travelled to Beijing in January, where he met Chinese President Xi Jinping and announced a new strategic partnership with China.The two countries also reached a preliminary trade arrangement that reduced Chinese tariffs on several Canadian agricultural and seafood products, including canola, peas, lobster and crab, while restoring market access for Canadian beef.“In January, I joined the Prime Minister as we unlocked a new trade arrangement with China, Canada's second-largest single-country trading partner, unlocking $7 billion of new opportunities for Canadian businesses,” Sidhu said.“Now, at the Joint Economic and Trade Commission and the China International Import Expo this week, I'll build on that progress towards a stable and predictable trading relationship, as we work to grow our exports to China by 50% by 2030.”.Sidhu will also attend the China International Import Expo in Shanghai, where Canada has been named Guest Country of Honour.During his visit, Sidhu is expected to meet with Chinese investors, buyers and businesses to promote Canadian agricultural products, energy and consumer goods.He also plans to engage with Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba to explore opportunities for Canadian small and medium-sized businesses looking to sell their products in China.According to figures provided by Sidhu, Canadian exports to China reached $29 billion between January and August, up 36% compared to the same period last year.Canola seed exports reached $1.91 billion between March and August, an increase of 84% year over year.Canadian pea exports to China reached $354 million in the first eight months of 2026, surpassing the total for all of 2025. Saskatchewan and Alberta account for much of Canada's pea production.Lobster exports reached $200 million since March, an increase of nearly 57%, while beef exports totalled $352.7 million between January and August.China remains Canada's second-largest single-country merchandise trading partner, with two-way trade reaching $125.7 billion in 2025.However, Canada continues to import considerably more goods from China than it exports.Canada imported $90.6 billion in Chinese merchandise last year while exporting $35 billion, leaving a trade deficit of approximately $55.6 billion.The Carney government has made diversifying Canada's trading relationships a priority, particularly as it looks to reduce the country's reliance on the United States.“As we diversify our trade relationships, securing greater access to China means more customers for Canadian workers and businesses,” Sidhu said.