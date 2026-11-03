Carney government to unveil immigration targets in federal budget

OTTAWA — The Carney government will release its new immigration targets alongside Thursday's federal budget, as Ottawa considers whether to increase immigration levels after two years of cuts.A government source confirmed to CTV on Tuesday that the annual immigration levels plan will be included in the November 5 budget, marking the second consecutive year the Liberals have released their immigration targets as part of the government's fiscal plan.The announcement comes after Prime Minister Mark Carney suggested in September that Canada could eventually begin increasing immigration again, following efforts to reduce the number of newcomers entering the country.Carney told the New York Times that the question was when Canada should begin a "controlled increase" in its population, saying the government had brought immigration back under control.Under the current plan, Canada is expected to admit 380,000 permanent residents annually between 2026 and 2028, down from the previous Liberal government's target of 500,000.The government has also introduced two temporary measures to grant permanent residency to roughly 140,000 additional people already in Canada over 2026 and 2027. Those admissions are not included in the regular immigration targets..Meanwhile, Ottawa has committed to reducing temporary residents to less than 5% of Canada's population, following years of rapid immigration growth that put additional pressure on housing, health care and other public services.The existing plan calls for 385,000 new temporary resident arrivals in 2026, including 230,000 foreign workers and 155,000 international students.That represents a significant reduction from previous targets, including a 49% cut in new international student arrivals compared to the previous year.Immigration Minister Lena Metlege Diab has also raised the possibility of increasing immigration levels, pointing to slowing population growth and the need for workers to support the government's economic plans.Speaking in Kitchener last month, Diab said Canada's population growth had fallen to its lowest level since the Second World War.She also said the government would need immigration to help meet its economic objectives, although she did not indicate whether the upcoming plan would increase permanent resident admissions.The new targets will also be released after the November 1 deadline set out in the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act, which requires the annual immigration report to be tabled in Parliament by that date when the House of Commons is sitting.The delayed release comes as Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne prepares to table the Carney government's budget on Thursday.The budget is expected to outline the government's spending plans and economic priorities, alongside its immigration targets for the coming years.