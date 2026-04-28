Canadian

Carney invited to European Political Community Summit, first non-European leader to be invited

Prime Minister Mark Carney has been invited to the 2026 European Political Community Summit in Armenia, the first non-European leader ever invited
Carney in Quebec City
Carney in Quebec CityScreenshot:CPAC
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Eu
European Council President Antonio Costa
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney
Canada-EU relations
European Political Community Summit
Canada-Europe relations
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