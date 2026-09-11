Carney invokes Afghanistan sacrifice on 25th anniversary of 9/11 as NDP avoids ‘terrorism’

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney marked the 25th anniversary of the September 11 attacks Friday by explicitly condemning terrorism and honouring Canada’s subsequent mission in Afghanistan, while the NDP’s statement avoided both subjects and focused on the victims and acts of solidarity that followed.Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre described 9/11 as an “appalling terror attack” and pledged that Conservatives would “always choose freedom over fear.” NDP Leader Avi Lewis had not issued his own statement as of 12:15 p.m. ET, although the party released a brief message describing what happened as a “horrific attack.”None of the leaders described the incident as being conducted by "Islamic" terrorists.“Twenty-five years ago, on a clear September morning, an ordinary day became one of history’s darkest,” Carney said.Nearly 3,000 people, including 24 Canadians, were killed when al-Qaeda terrorists hijacked four passenger planes on September 11, 2001, striking the World Trade Center and the Pentagon. A fourth aircraft crashed in Pennsylvania after passengers fought back.“Twenty-five years on, our grief has not faded — and neither has our resolve to stand against hatred and terrorism,” Carney said. “Today, we remember every life that was taken and those whose lives were changed forever.”.Carney recalled the response of Canadian communities after American airspace was closed and 224 diverted aircraft landed at 17 Canadian airports.“Gander — a town of 10,000 — took in nearly 7,000 stranded strangers,” he said. “Community members stepped up to offer a bed, a hot meal, and a phone call home. They asked for nothing in return.”Carney also connected the anniversary to the military campaign that followed the attacks.“For the first time in its history, NATO invoked Article 5 — an attack on one is an attack on all,” he said.More than 40,000 Canadian Armed Forces members served in Afghanistan before Canada ended its military mission in 2014. A total of 158 Canadian soldiers were killed, along with a Canadian diplomat, journalist and two aid workers.“We will never forget those who never came home, the courage of those who ran toward the danger, and the small acts of kindness that brought light to the darkest of days,” Carney said.Poilievre similarly remembered the victims, first responders and residents of Gander who cared for thousands of stranded passengers.“In the morning hours of September 11, 2001, the world came to a stop,” he said. “People stared in disbelief as an appalling terror attack claimed the lives of nearly 3,000, including 24 Canadians.”“Conservatives will always choose freedom over fear and light over darkness. We remember every life that was tragically lost and honour the courage that Canadians and Americans summoned in its wake.”The NDP statement did not use the words “terrorism,” “al-Qaeda” or “Afghanistan.”“On this day 25 years ago, the world witnessed a horrific attack that claimed thousands of innocent lives,” the party said.It paid tribute to first responders and the “unity of neighbours” across New York City, the United States and Canada.“Let us remember the innocent lives lost, and the solidarity that followed,” the NDP said.The anniversary is also being observed as Canada’s National Day of Service, intended to carry forward the volunteerism and generosity shown following the attacks.