Canadian

Carney joins Starmer in giving up pistol gifted at NATO summit

Gifted pistol from Erdogan to NATO Leaders
Gifted pistol from Erdogan to NATO LeadersTR HABER (TURKEY)
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Guns
Nato
Mark Carney
Erdogan
Pistol
NATO summit
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news