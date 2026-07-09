Carney joins Starmer in giving up pistol gifted at NATO summit

Prime Minister Mark Carney turned over a personalized pistol presented by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to the RCMP after receiving the gift during this week’s NATO summit in Ankara, Türkiye.The Prime Minister’s Office confirmed all NATO leaders received the gift. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer later told reporters the pistols were engraved with each leader’s name and accompanied by a box of ammunition..Global Affairs Canada said the firearm will not remain in the Prime Minister’s possession.“The gift in question was provided to every NATO leader and is being transferred to the possession of the RCMP for decommissioning. The ammunition remained in Türkiye,” the department said in a statement.“All official gifts are handled in accordance with applicable Canadian laws, security requirements and government policies.”According to a senior government source told, the firearm could eventually be donated rather than retained by the federal government.“Following guidance from Canadian authorities, the government will look to find an appropriate placement for the gift, including at a museum,” the source said.The pistol was engraved with each leader’s name and accompanied by a box of ammunition.British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said he was unable to bring his gift home because importing the firearm into the United Kingdom would be illegal, despite Erdoğan providing a letter waiving Turkish export restrictions.Belgian PM Bart De Wever unknowingly brought home the loaded, personalized revolver, the gift wasn't opened until the delegation landed in Belgium, where they discovered the gun and ammunition. The weapon was immediately handed over to airport police, and its fate is still undecided according to Belgian outlet 7sur7Carney left Ankara following the NATO summit and arrived Thursday in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, where he is continuing a diplomatic trip through the Middle East.