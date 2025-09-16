Carney Liberal government set to table first budget Nov. 4

The Liberal government has confirmed that the federal budget will be presented on Nov. 4, marking the first budget under Prime Minister Mark Carney.Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne announced the date during Tuesday’s Question Period. The timing is later than previously suggested, as several ministers had indicated in recent days that the budget would be introduced in October.Just a day earlier, Government House Leader Steven MacKinnon told reporters that the budget would arrive next month while outlining the Liberals’ fall agenda.Federal budgets are typically introduced in the spring. However, this year’s budget was postponed until the fall because the House of Commons sat for only a short period in the spring following April’s federal election. .Conservative MP Bernard Généreux, who represents Côte-du-Sud–Rivière-du-Loup—Kataskomiq—Témiscouata, criticized the government for delaying the budget and pointed to rising costs in Question Period on Tuesday.“The Prime Minister still hasn't tabled a budget, and the forecast deficit is double what the Liberals themselves had announced. Meanwhile, inflation is 50 per cent above target, and this inflation is being paid for by Canadian families every week at the grocery store.Canadians are getting deeper into debt just to feed themselves. When will the Prime Minister stop raising deficits and impoverishing Canadian families?” he asked in the House..Champagne defended the government’s approach and urged opposition MPs to support the budget when it is tabled. “As I said earlier, the government will be tabling its budget on November 4. But that’s where we’ll see the true colours of the Conservatives. Will they support a generational investment in the Canadian economy? Will they support Canadian families, Canadian workers? The last time we tabled steps to help Canadian families, they voted against it. We’ll find out where they stand when the next budget is tabled, because we expect everyone to support it to build a strong country,” he said.The budget will be the Carney government’s first opportunity to outline its fiscal priorities since taking office.