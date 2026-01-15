Canadian

Carney meets with Chinese premier, talks 'New World Order’

Carney talks about how progress Canada has made with China 'sets us up well for New World Order’
Mark Carney meets with Chinese Premier Li Qiang
Mark Carney meets with Chinese Premier Li QiangScreengrab from CPAC
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
China
Mark Carney
Canada-China relations
Canada and China

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news