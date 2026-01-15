Carney meets with Chinese premier, talks 'New World Order’

Prime Minister Mark Carney met with Chinese Premier Li Qiang earlier Thursday and mentioned how the progress and partnership Canada has made with China "sets us up well for the New World Order.”This comment prompted a concerned look from Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe and blowback from Bow River MP David Bexte, who wrote on X, "Hey Mark Carney, when you're done in Beijing, come to Bow River and see what people think of your New World Order horseshit.".Carney is in China, alongside a delegation that includes Premier Moe, to try and strike a new deal with the Chinese that would see them lift or lessen their current 75% tariff on canola seeds and 100% tariff on canola oil.Saskatchewan accounts for over half of Canadian canola production, according to the Canola Council of Canada, and this industry has suffered because of the tariffs the Chinese have implemented.As of Thursday, however, no movement has happened in this sector or any of the main sectors the delegation were reportedly targeting, such as oil, LNG, or agriculture..The only thing signed so far is an economic and trade cooperation "roadmap" laying out a plan to increase trade between the two countries after trade between Canada and China had stagnated under former PM Justin Trudeau.Canadian Industry Minister Melanie Joly remains optimistic despite the lack of any real change to Chinese tariffs. "We're now in a new era of partnership with China," she said to journalists. "There's still negotiations happening."