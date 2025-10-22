Carney meets with opposition leaders as budget vote looms

With less than two weeks before the Mark Carney government unveils its first federal budget, political tensions in Ottawa are rising as opposition leaders prepare for key meetings with the prime minister and the governing Liberals express growing concern that the budget could fail to pass in the House of Commons.The meeting between Prime Minister Mark Carney and Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, following a letter from Poilievre outlining his party’s priorities for the upcoming budget. In the letter, Poilievre urged the government to focus on affordability, public safety, and economic self-reliance.“You need to reverse course and join with Conservatives to restore Canada’s promise that hard work is rewarded, food and homes are affordable, streets are safe, and our economy is self-reliant,” Poilievre wrote, adding that his party is willing to work with “anyone from any party” to achieve those goals..Among the issues raised were homebuilding, government spending, the cost of living, and concerns over Canada’s economic performance. Poilievre also criticized what he described as the government’s continuation of fiscal policies from the previous administration, arguing that large deficits have failed to deliver growth.Liberal House Leader Steven MacKinnon told reporters Tuesday that the government is “worried” about the tone in Parliament, accusing opposition parties of putting politics ahead of stability.“We’re two weeks from the budget. I think that what I’m seeing in Parliament worries me,” MacKinnon said. “The Conservatives and Bloc Québécois appear not to be taking the matter seriously while Canadians are seeking certainty.”.With the Liberals governing in a minority, Carney’s budget will serve as a crucial confidence test. The government must secure support from at least one other party to avoid a non-confidence vote that could trigger another election just six months after Canadians last went to the polls.MacKinnon said the Liberals believe they have a mandate to govern but warned opposition parties risk misreading the public mood. “If an election is necessary, we would obviously go reluctantly, because we don’t think Canadians want an election,” he said. “But election there will be. It’s the opposition parties who have that decision in their hands.”So far, opposition leaders have offered few signs of support. Poilievre has called for the government to “reverse its costly budget plans” but has not outlined specific demands..The Bloc Québécois has presented 18 demands, including six “non-negotiable” conditions such as large increases to provincial health transfers and seniors’ benefits. Bloc MPs have acknowledged those requests could be “difficult” to meet given the government’s stated goal of reducing spending.Interim NDP Leader Don Davies has not released a list of demands but said his party would not back an “austerity” budget, calling instead for “substantial investment” in jobs, health care, and housing.Earlier Wednesday, Carney also met with Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet. When asked by reporters if the meeting went well, Blanchet replied “yes” as he walked away.