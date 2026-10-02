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Carney names former adviser, Liberal strategist to AI council

Mark Carney awaits President of Vietnam at West Block (Mackenzie Doors)
Mark Carney awaits President of Vietnam at West Block (Mackenzie Doors)Walid Tamtam
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Ai
Artificial Intelligence
Mark Carney
Canpoli
Federal Advisory Council
Council
thomas pitfield
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