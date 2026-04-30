Carney names Wilkinson as Canada’s next EU ambassador

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney has appointed Trudeau-era cabinet minister Jonathan Wilkinson as Canada’s next ambassador to the European Union.The announcement came Thursday morning, Wilkinson is set to assume the position in the summer. “With his vast experience as a minister, entrepreneur, and businessperson, Jonathan Wilkinson will drive this mission to help create greater security, prosperity, and sustainability on both sides of the Atlantic,” Carney said in a statement.Wilkinson, a Vancouver-area Liberal MP, confirmed he has accepted the role in a letter to constituents stating he will vacate his seat in the coming months.“Today, the Prime Minister announced that I have accepted his invitation to serve as Canada’s Ambassador to the European Union,” Wilkinson wrote, adding he will continue serving as MP during the transition.Wilkinson served as Trudeau’s minister for environment, natural resources, and fisheries, but was not included in Carney’s cabinet..His departure follows along with another climate focused figure, Steven Guilbeault who resigned from cabinet in November following his disagreement with the federal government’s memorandum of understanding with Alberta on energy development.Speaking at a press conference Thursday, NDP Leader Avi Lewis said the exits signal a change in priorities within the Liberal government.“I think it’s really telling that the climate champions in the Liberal cabinet have been systemically fleeing the ship,” Lewis said. “Guilbeault and Wilkinson have been well known for climate advocacy within the government… they have left cabinet or have been removed, they have left government. I think that says all you need to know about where climate sits as a priority.”