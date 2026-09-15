Canadian

Carney opens Canada’s four largest airports to private operators

Mark Carney opened Canada Investment Summit at the Royal Ontario Museum on Sunday
Mark Carney opened Canada Investment Summit at the Royal Ontario Museum on SundayCBC
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Mark Carney
Toronto Pearson Airport
Airports
Canpoli
Privatization
Trudeau Airport
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney
airport privatization
montreal trudeau airport
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news