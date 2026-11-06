Canadian

Carney pledges to end homelessness within 10 years

Mayor of Winnipeg (Scott Gillingham, left) Mark Carney (center), Wab Kinew (right)
Mayor of Winnipeg (Scott Gillingham, left) Mark Carney (center), Wab Kinew (right) CPAC
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Manitoba
Homeless Camps
Winnipeg
Wab Kinew
Homeless
Mark Carney
Scott Gillingham
Canpoli
Budget 2026