Carney pushes Buy Canadian policy to boost domestic industry

Prime Minister Mark Carney visited Fredericton Monday to promote the federal government’s new Build Canada Homes initiative, a plan he says will accelerate housing construction, support domestic industry, and strengthen Canada’s economy.Speaking at Maple Leaf Homes, a modular home manufacturer with more than 30 years of experience, Carney said the company’s work reflects the kind of innovation Canada needs to meet the growing demand for affordable housing. He praised the facility’s use of Canadian lumber, energy-efficient designs, and advanced building methods, saying they serve as a model for what the government hopes to expand nationwide..The Build Canada Homes program will use federal lands, competitive financing, and large-scale partnerships to promote factory-built housing across the country.Carney said this approach can reduce building times by 50%, cut costs by 20%, and lower emissions. The goal, he said, is to help deliver millions of affordable homes while boosting Canadian manufacturing and construction jobs.The Prime Minister linked the plan to the broader 2025 federal budget, which includes more than one trillion dollars in planned investment over five years. He said those investments could increase the country’s GDP by 3.5%, calling it a generational effort to “build Canada strong.”.Carney also announced a new Buy Canadian policy that will prioritize Canadian suppliers for federal spending. The policy will apply to federal departments, Crown corporations, and large infrastructure projects.It will require government buyers to select Canadian-made goods and services whenever possible. When foreign suppliers are used, purchases must include Canadian content or receive ministerial approval.The government says the policy is designed to strengthen local industries and create more jobs within the country. Carney said it would ensure that public spending supports Canadian workers and materials, citing steel, lumber, and heavy machinery as examples..The Prime Minister addressed questions about trade and international obligations, saying the new measures comply with existing free trade agreements. He also said the government would adjust the framework of the Canadian International Trade Tribunal to better support the Buy Canadian approach.During a press conference following his remarks, Carney discussed the economic challenges caused by American tariffs, which he said have reduced Canada’s GDP by an estimated 1.8%. He argued that new federal investments are needed to offset those losses and maintain long-term growth.The 2025 budget includes several regional infrastructure priorities, including funding for trade corridors, ports, and transportation networks. Carney highlighted projects in New Brunswick such as the Saint John trade corridor and the Port of Belledune, calling them key to diversifying markets and expanding access to global trade..Carney said the government’s economic strategy combines housing expansion, infrastructure investment, and energy development. He said the plan will build partnerships with provinces, First Nations, and industry to deliver “Canadian solutions” to housing and energy challenges.Opposition parties have not yet indicated whether they will support the budget, though the government says discussions are ongoing. The Prime Minister said he is confident the plan will appeal to all parties interested in economic growth and job creation.Carney closed his remarks by emphasizing that the government intends to “build Canadian” and “build Canada strong.” He said the goal is to ensure that the materials, labor, and innovation behind Canada’s future come from Canadians themselves.