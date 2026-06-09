Canadian

Carney raises pride flag as government announces $3 million for sexual minority festivals

Liberal MPs and Prime Minister Mark Carney (standing center right) next to his wife Diana Fox Carney at Pride flag ceremony
Liberal MPs and Prime Minister Mark Carney (standing center right) next to his wife Diana Fox Carney at Pride flag ceremonyWalid Tamtam
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Pride
Pride Flag
Pride Month
Security
Mark Carney
Canpoli
Rechie Valdez
Diana Fox Carney
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news