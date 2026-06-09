Carney raises pride flag as government announces $3 million for sexual minority festivals

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney raised the Intersex-Inclusive Pride Flag on Parliament Hill on Tuesday to mark Pride Month as the federal government announced new funding to help Pride festivals strengthen security measures across Canada.At a Parliament Hill event, Women and Gender Equality Minister Rechie Valdez announced $3 million over two years for Fierté Canada Pride to support safety and security at Pride events.The funding comes as pride organizers face rising security costs and concerns about hate-motivated incidents.The flag-raising ceremony was briefly interrupted by two protesters who shouted “No pride in genocide” as Carney spoke. The protesters accused the federal government of supporting genocide, referencing both indigenous Canadians and Israel's war in Gaza before being escorted away..“When we raise the Intersex-Inclusive Pride flag, we affirm the kind of country we want to build: one where everyone can live safely, contribute fully, and know they belong,” Valdez said..“Pride festivals bring people together, strengthen communities, and support local economies. As organizers face growing security pressures, the federal government is helping ensure these spaces remain safe, welcoming, and open to all.”The federal government said the funding forms part of a broader commitment of $54.6 million over five years, with $10.9 million in ongoing funding, to support 2SLGBTQI+ communities and organizations across Canada.According to the government, more than 100,000 sexual minority-owned businesses contribute over $22 billion annually to the Canadian economy and support more than 435,000 jobs.Brice Field, director of operations and sustainability at Fierté Canada Pride, said the funding comes at a time of growing concern about hate and polarization.“At a time of rising hate and growing polarization, it is more important than ever that 2SLGBTQI+ people can gather, celebrate, and be proud of who they are,” Field said.“Pride sends a powerful message that our communities belong and will continue to be seen.”