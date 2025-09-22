Carney reaffirms support for Palestinian state: Says that Israel will 'never allow' it

Prime Minister Mark Carney reiterated Canada’s long-standing support for a two-state solution to the Israeli–Palestinian conflict, warning that the possibility of Palestinian statehood is being undermined by current developments on the ground. Speaking in New York City Monday, Carney said that while Canadian governments of all political affiliations have backed the creation of a Palestinian state alongside Israel since 1947, “that prospect is receding before our eyes.”Carney pointed to violence by Hamas and subsequent Israeli responses, along with what he described as the Israeli government’s stated policy against Palestinian sovereignty, as factors that have eroded chances for peace. He argued that keeping the vision of a Palestinian state viable is critical, even if conditions are not yet fully in place..Canada, he said, is working alongside countries such as Saudi Arabia, France, the United Kingdom, Australia, Qatar, Egypt, and Norway to press for a ceasefire and to lay the groundwork for renewed negotiations.“This is not a panacea,” Carney cautioned, but he stressed that international pressure is “necessary in our judgment, and in the judgment of most other countries, that we have to push on this now.”His remarks came as a growing number of governments have moved to formally recognize Palestine. In September, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Portugal joined more than 150 United Nations member states that already recognize Palestinian statehood..France, Belgium, and several other European nations are also expected to take similar steps in the near future. Carney’s comments placed Canada firmly within this wider diplomatic trend, emphasizing the need to safeguard Palestinians’ right to self-determination, which he described as guaranteed under international law and the UN Charter.By aligning Canada’s position with that of a broader coalition, Carney signaled that Ottawa intends to play a role in keeping the two-state solution on the international agenda, even as conditions on the ground continue to deteriorate.