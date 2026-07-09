Carney rejects ‘lecturing’ Saudi Arabia on human rights

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney defended his government’s push to deepen ties with Saudi Arabia on Thursday, arguing Canada can do more to advance its interests and raise human rights concerns through engagement than by “lecturing countries from afar.”Speaking to reporters in Jeddah, Carney said Canada is seeking new partnerships in a more unstable world and must work with influential countries even when Ottawa has disagreements with them.“Engagement is not endorsement,” Carney said. “Engaging with the country doesn’t mean that we agree with everything that a country is doing.” Carney said Canada needs to diversify its relationships beyond the United States and build partnerships that strengthen the country’s economic and security position.He said Saudi Arabia and Turkey are both influential players in the Middle East, including on issues such as the push for a two-state solution between Israel and Palestinians.“We need to engage with these countries. We need to be speaking with — we need to work with them,” Carney said. .Asked whether his government was placing business, jobs and money ahead of public criticism on human rights, Carney rejected the suggestion.“I definitely see that differently,” he said.“I do see that lecturing countries from afar is an ineffective strategy. It’s satisfying, but it’s ineffective.” Carney said Canada still cares “deeply” about human rights, self-determination, territorial integrity and consular cases, but argued those issues are better advanced through direct dialogue.He pointed to a consular case he said he raised in Ankara during his meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.“Because I was with the president, it was addressed,” Carney said. The remarks came as Carney announced 13 new commercial agreements between Canadian and Saudi businesses across education, critical minerals, mining, energy, infrastructure, security and artificial intelligence.He also said Canada is aiming to conclude negotiations with Saudi Arabia on a foreign investment promotion and protection agreement by the first quarter of next year.