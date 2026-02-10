Carney says 'Canada paid' for Gordie Howe Bridge after Trump threatens to block opening

Prime Minister Mark Carney has said that he spoke to American President Donald Trump Tuesday morning regarding a post that the president made on Monday, which said that the United States would block the opening of the Gordie Howe International Bridge, which is set to connect Windsor and Detroit..In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump said that the bridge was built "with virtually no U.S. content" and that "the Canadian Government expects me, as President of the United States, to PERMIT them to just “take advantage of America!”"Trump's grievances with Canada, as listed in his post, seem to be around the Ontario ban on American liquor, which is still in place; Canadian tariffs on US dairy products; and Canada's deal with the Chinese, which he bizarrely says will "terminate ALL Ice Hockey being played in Canada, and permanently eliminate The Stanley Cup," a talking point he has been repeating recently.The Gordie Howe International Bridge has been expected to open in "early 2026" and is meant to act as an alternative route to the Ambassador Bridge, as of now the only bridge between Windsor and Detroit..The prime minister said that he spoke to the president Tuesday morning about his issues with the bridge."It was a positive conversation," the Prime Minister said, calling the bridge "a great example of cooperation between our countries. I look forward to its opening."Carney also reportedly rebuked Trump's claim that the bridge had "no US content," saying that the bridge was built by workers and steel from both sides of the border.Carney also said that he "reminded" Trump that Canada has paid for the bridge..Ontario Premier Doug Ford also commented on the president's comments Tuesday morning, saying that Canada needs to continue to "negotiate through strength, not weakness."Ford also predicted that if Trump continues to rebuke trade negotiations, "the midterms aren't going to turn out too well for him.".As of now there have been no further comments by President Trump or the White House regarding this situation; it remains unclear if the opening of the bridge will actually be delayed or blocked, as the bridge is owned by a Canadian Crown operation, the Windsor–Detroit Bridge Authority.