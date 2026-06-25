Canadian

Carney says Canada should consider reopening embassies in Iran, Venezuela

Prime Minister Mark Carney speaking to reporters in Ottawa
Prime Minister Mark Carney speaking to reporters in OttawaWalid Tamtam
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Canada
2020 Iran Plane Crash
Mark Carney
Venezuela
Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre
Diplomatic relations
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news