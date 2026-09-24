Canadian

Carney says Ottawa has studied risk of US invasion

Prime Minister Mark Carney attends the 81st UNGA
Prime Minister Mark Carney attends the 81st UNGAMark Carney (on X)
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The New York Times
Mark Carney
New York Times
National Defence
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Canpoli
US invasion of Canada
Mark Carney interview
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Western Standard
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