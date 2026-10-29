Canadian

Carney says right-wing political shifts in Europe, U.S. will not derail trade push

Mark Carney speaks to reporters in Montreal
Mark Carney speaks to reporters in MontrealWalid Tamtam
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Europe
Afd Party
Afd
Canpoli
Marine Le Pen
Right-wing Alternative for Germany (AFD)
right wing
US Trade