Carney says trade talks with US to accelerate after latest tariffs

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney says Canada remains engaged in serious trade negotiations with the United States after speaking directly with President Donald Trump about his latest tariff threat.Carney told reporters Tuesday that he and Trump had agreed to accelerate negotiations over the coming weeks.“I spoke with President Trump earlier this morning,” Carney said. “We agreed to intensify negotiations in the coming weeks, and the team and myself look forward to doing that.”The call came one day after Trump signed three proclamations imposing additional 50% tariffs on approximately US$20 billion worth of Canadian imports.The tariffs, which are scheduled to take effect August 19, target products ranging from wine and hockey equipment to cement, clothing and furniture..Trump said the measures were a response to what he described as Canada’s discriminatory treatment of American automobiles, alcohol and cheese.Carney called the threatened tariffs the latest in a series of American trade actions that violate the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement.“The United States announced the intention, in 30 days, to launch the latest in what is a series of trade actions against Canada in violation of our agreement, CUSMA, with the United States and Mexico,” he said.His comments appeared intended to push back against suggestions that Canada had been sidelined while Washington pursued negotiations with Mexico.Carney said Ottawa has submitted “a series of comprehensive and detailed proposals” to the Trump administration on modernizing the continental trade agreement.He did not disclose what concessions or policy changes are contained in those proposals.Carney said the federal government would continue working with provinces, businesses and organized labour during the negotiations.He was scheduled to speak with the premiers later Tuesday before meeting with them Wednesday.Canada-U.S. Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc was also expected to convene the government’s advisory council on Canada-U.S. economic relations.Carney argued Canada is in a stronger position than it was when the trade conflict began, pointing to new international partnerships, foreign investment and increased efforts to buy Canadian.“Canadians from coast to coast to coast have stood together,” he said. “The federal government, provincial governments, labour, business, Canadians themselves, uniting, focusing on what we can control.”“Country is stronger, stronger because we’re united, and we will remain united.”.Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, meanwhile, called Trump’s latest tariffs “unjustified and wrong,” noting Mexico is not facing the same new duties.“Canadians deserve better treatment from our neighbours,” Poilievre said in a statement. “Conservatives call on the President to reverse these threats, remove tariffs and restore free trade.”Poilievre called for the House of Commons international trade committee to meet and demand the government explain how it intends to prevent the tariffs from taking effect.“We need a plan to fight these new tariffs before they take effect on August 19, 2026,” he said.Poilievre also renewed Conservative demands to approve pipelines, liquefied natural gas projects, port expansions and other privately financed infrastructure to strengthen Canada’s leverage in negotiations.“We need a plan from the government now that will get results for Canadian workers,” he said.