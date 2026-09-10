Canadian

Carney says trade war with US has 'steeled the resolve of Canadians'

The PM stresses growing sense of unity and resolve amongst Canadians as trade war with US continues to heat up
Prime Minister Mark Carney and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speak at a press conference in Calgary on Thursday September 10th 2026
Prime Minister Mark Carney and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speak at a press conference in Calgary on Thursday September 10th 2026CPAC
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Canada-US Relations
Canada-US trade war
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky
US President Trump
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney
Canada-US trade
canadian unity
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