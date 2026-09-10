Carney says trade war with US has 'steeled the resolve of Canadians'

At a press conference this Thursday alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney stated that the ongoing trade war with the United States has "steeled the resolve of Canadians."Carney was asked by a reporter what lessons Canadians can take from Ukrainian resistance to Russia in the ongoing trade hostility between Canada and its southern neighbour."There are many lessons we can take from the heroism, and the courage, and the solidarity, and the humanity of the Ukrainian people throughout history, but also from the last four and a half year.... period," he said.He added that despite the ongoing trade dispute with the US, Canada remains "a confident country" but noted that "we have issues, obviously, with our trade relationship with the United States, but we have everything else."Carney said that the dispute has united Canadians like never before and once again stated his long-standing talking point that "Canada has what the world wants," saying that although the United States doesn't want to work with Canada, the rest of the world does..Continuing on this point of unity, Carney said that "we have a country that's uniting, that's positive, that's focused, that's getting to work, and playing our role, at the same time, in the world."He added that he had spoken to the president on the phone a couple of times "in the last few days" and said that they discussed the wars in Ukraine and Iran, as well as "other global developments."Carney went on to say that, despite the trade squabble, Canada "continues to work with the United States," noting that Canada is able to "compartmentalize."The prime minister ended his answer by saying, "The recent events have steeled the resolve of Canadians and the unity and the impact of Canada around the world."Canadian retaliatory tariffs on specific American industries came into effect this past Tuesday, with the new tariffs coming in response to continued and sustained tariffs on Canada from the United States.