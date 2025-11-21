Canadian

Carney secures $70B UAE investment amid scrutiny over Sudan ties

Prime Minister Mark Carney leaving for his trip to Asia
Prime Minister Mark Carney leaving for his trip to AsiaScreenshot:CPAC
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Uae
Danielle Smith UAE
Mark Carney UAE
70B

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news