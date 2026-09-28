Canadian

Carney sides with Smith against weaponizing Alberta oil

The Alberta government will be submitting its long-awaited new oil pipeline proposal to the BC Coast to the Major Projects Office (MPO) on Canada Day, but without a private proponent leading the project.
The Alberta government will be submitting its long-awaited new oil pipeline proposal to the BC Coast to the Major Projects Office (MPO) on Canada Day, but without a private proponent leading the project.WS Canva
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Alberta
Danielle Smith
Oil
Mark Carney
Oil Exploration
New York Times
Canpoli
Trump US Canada relations
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Western Standard
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