Carney signs investment deal with UAE as scrutiny grows over Sudan conflict

Prime Minister Mark Carney has signed an investment-protection agreement with the United Arab Emirates during a visit to Abu Dhabi marked by limited media access and growing concerns over the UAE’s alleged role in fuelling ethnic violence in Sudan.The Canadian Press says the agreement was announced Thursday following Carney’s meeting with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The two sides also launched negotiations toward a broader trade deal aimed at establishing a comprehensive economic partnership agreement..Earlier in the day, Carney met with Industry Minister Sultan al-Jaber and toured the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque.His schedule also included meetings with sovereign wealth funds and investment firms including Mubadala, MGX, ADQ and ADIC, ahead of a dinner hosted by the national security adviser.The visit follows a bilateral agreement last month to expand collaboration on artificial intelligence and data infrastructure..Carney made brief public remarks while touring the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, calling the site “inspiring” and a symbol of global collaboration.His visit has not included a news conference, and Emirati officials have barred media from bilateral meetings, access that is typically granted to foreign press during official visits.The reduced visibility comes as the UAE faces renewed scrutiny over allegations it is supplying weapons to the Rapid Support Forces, a Sudanese paramilitary group accused of mass ethnic killings during the ongoing civil war. The UAE denies the claims, though a UN report has described the allegations as “credible.”.A summary of Carney’s meeting with Sheikh Mohamed referenced discussions on Palestine but made no mention of Sudan.Carney is scheduled to address the Canada-UAE Business Council on Friday before travelling to Johannesburg for the G20 leaders’ summit.