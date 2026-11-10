Canadian

Carney threatens Stellantis as Poilievre demands Joly's firing

Melanie Joly speaks to reporters at cabinet scrum
Melanie Joly speaks to reporters at cabinet scrumWalid Tamtam
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Ontario
Melanie Joly
Brampton
Stellantis
Stellantis Plant
Mark Carney
Canpoli
Auto Sector
Canada’s auto sector