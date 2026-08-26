Canadian

Carney to attend EU State of the Union as U.S. trade war deepens

EU President Ursula von der Leyen, with Prime MInister Mark Carney
EU President Ursula von der Leyen, with Prime MInister Mark CarneyWestern Standard files
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