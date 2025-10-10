Carney to make school food program permanent, expand automatic benefits

Prime Minister Mark Carney unveiled a series of measures Friday aimed at lowering costs for Canadians, framing them as central elements of the upcoming federal budget. Speaking in Ottawa, Carney said the government would focus on controlling spending in government operations and redirecting funds toward programs designed to ease financial pressures and expand opportunities.One of the most significant changes will see the Canada Revenue Agency begin automatically filing tax returns for low-income Canadians starting with the 2026 tax year..By 2028, this system is expected to cover as many as 5.5 million people, ensuring they receive benefits such as the GST/HST credit, the Canada Child Benefit, and the Canada Disability Benefit.The government also announced that the National School Food Program will receive permanent funding. The program, which provides meals for up to 400,000 children, has been estimated to save families with two children about $800 a year on groceries.Carney said Ottawa will work with provinces, territories, and Indigenous partners to expand the program into more schools..In addition, the Canada Strong Pass will be renewed for the 2025 holiday season and summer 2026, offering free or discounted access to museums, historic sites, and parks.It will also provide a 25% discount on VIA Rail tickets for young adults between the ages of 18 and 24. The pass was credited last year with boosting museum visits by 15% and generating more than 50,000 discounted rail bookings.“These measures are about making life more affordable and giving Canadians a fair chance to get ahead,” Carney said. “We cannot control what other nations do, but we can control what we choose to build — and we are building Canada strong.”.Carney argued the moves build on earlier measures, including cancelling the federal carbon tax on consumers, cutting taxes for middle-income earners, and eliminating GST for first-time homebuyers.Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne, who will table Budget 2025 on November 4, said the plan reflects the government’s goal of reducing waste while increasing long-term investments.“Canadians asked for real change, and this budget will deliver it,” Champagne said. “By spending less on government operations, we can invest more in families, growth, and a stronger future for the country.”.Other ministers framed the announcements as part of a broader effort to make daily life more affordable. Jobs and Families Minister Patty Hajdu said the measures would give people “more room to breathe,” while Canadian Identity and Culture Minister Steven Guilbeault emphasized the benefits for children, families, and students.The permanent funding for the National School Food Program is set at $216.6 million annually beginning in 2029–30. Agreements with all provinces and territories are already in place, with some jurisdictions beginning to use federal money to support students during the current school year.The government’s announcements come amid heightened attention on affordability and housing pressures, with Carney promising to keep the focus on lowering costs and expanding access to federal benefits.